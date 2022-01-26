Google Doodle honours Indian R-Day by portrayal of the famed parade:

As India celebrates its 73rd Republic Day, the Google search engine’s Doodle artwork reflects parts of the day’s largest ceremonial display of national pride. The Google Doodle has elephants, horses, dogs, and camels, as well as a red tabla, the parade road, a saxophone as part of the camel-mounted band, doves, and the national flag’s tricolors.

The Indian constitution went into force 72 years ago on Republic Day 2022, marking the nation’s transition to an independent republic. The Indian constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949, but it was not formally enacted until January 26, 1950, the day the Indian National Congress declared Purna Swaraj, or ‘full independence.’

On January 23, the birth anniversary of legendary independence warrior Subhas Chandra Bose is commemorated, making Republic Day a four-day event. Cultural events will be held to honour the world’s largest democracy’s tenacity, history, and diverse social fabric. In New Delhi today, a ceremonial promenade will feature tableaux from each state, as well as dozens of musicians, folk dancers, and government dignitaries.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the nation in paying tribute to the fallen soldiers at the National War Memorial, which will precede the march. At the Red Fort, President Ram Nath Kovind will raise the Tricolor, followed by the national song and a 21-gun salute. On the eve of Republic Day, the President will present gallantry awards to personnel of the security forces.

The parade will be televised live to millions of Indians, who will be able to view the meticulously organised spectacle and reflect on the country’s 70-year history of independence. On Doordarshan and its YouTube channel, the Republic Day procession may be seen.