‘Partnership rooted in shared responsibility’: On Republic Day, the US greets India

The United States and India have a shared obligation to defend democratic values, according to the White House, which hailed Indian citizens on the occasion of the country’s 73rd Republic Day on Tuesday.

At her daily press conference, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, ‘We join India, the world’s greatest democracy, in honouring Republic Day, the day that honours the adoption of India’s Constitution.’

‘The relationship between India and the United States is destined to be stronger, closer, and tighter, as President (Joe) Biden said when India’s Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi visited the White House in September,’he said.

In response to a query, Ms. Psaki stated, ‘Our collaboration is rooted in our shared commitment to maintain democratic values.’

The US State Department’s South and Central Asia Bureau declared in a tweet: ‘India, happy 73rd Republic Day! We are reminded of our shared democratic principles and the strength of the US-India strategic alliance as millions of Indians celebrate their thriving Constitution today.’ On the occasion of India’s 73rd Republic Day, Congressman Eric Swalwell honoured India and Indian Americans.

‘India and the United States are the world’s oldest and largest democracies, respectively. And what makes our alliance so important is our shared conviction in democracy, the rule of law, humanism, charity, and ensuring that human rights are respected not just in our own nations but around the world ‘he stated

Indian Americans all throughout the country have been making particular preparations for India’s Republic Day celebrations. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Indian embassy in Washington will commemorate the anniversary online, with Indian Ambassador Taranjit Singh Sandhu raising the national flag in front of a small crowd.