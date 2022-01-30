Tripura schools will reopen on January 31

The Tripura government announced that schools from pre-primary to Class 12 will resume on January 31 if suitable Covid-19 behaviour is maintained.

Due to an unexpected increase of Covid-19 cases, lessons for pre-primary through Class 7 were already suspended until January 30. Classes from 8 to 12 were, however, authorised to follow the Covid-19 rules.

In the last 24 hours, the state has recorded 152 positive cases, with three deaths. The positive rate was discovered to be 3.78 percent.