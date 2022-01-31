DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Gulf country announces fuel prices for the month of February

Doha: Qatar Petroleum announced the revised fuel prices for the month of February. The price of Super grade petrol  and diesel  will remain unchanged in the coming month.

Premium petrol will cost QR 2.05, 5 dirhams more than January. Super grade petrol is priced at QR 2.10, the same as in January. Diesel will be cost QR 2.05 same as in January.

Qatar government had started revising the fuel prices according to the price of crude oil in the international market in 2016, April. Earlier, prices were announced by the Ministry of Energy and Industry but since September 2017, Qatar Petroleum has been announcing the price list.

