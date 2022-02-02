Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar thanked their guests with gift hampers; Read on

Newlyweds Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar have been trending on social media ever since their wedding videos and photos went viral. The pair exchanged wedding vows in South Indian and Bengali wedding ceremonies in Goa. Unlike other couples, Mouni and Suraj chose to have their Sangeet ceremony after their wedding.

Mahendra Gangadharan, Mouni’s wedding coordinator, said in a recent interview with a news source that the couple thanked their guests and handed each one with gift hampers. The hamper includes flower masks, a chain, a thank you message from the couple, a glass bottle with seashell charms, and some munchies.

Mahendra Gangadharan further shared, ‘Mouni had reached out to us and was very particular about everything – from the type of flowers to the colour of flowers, shades, etc. Basically, she wanted something very fine, classy and glamorous. She had all the taste of Bollywood. Mouni had a lot of references to show us and we even shared a few suggestions. We had different styles of decor and flowers for every event. She was really very happy’.

Mouni Roy married her boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on January 27. In Mumbai, the couple had also arranged a wedding celebration for their guests. However, they have reportedly cancelled the function in wake of the rise in COVID-19 cases.