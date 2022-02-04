‘New research reveals how human noses pick up body odor’: Read more…

Scientists have discovered how the human nose perceives the stench of body odor in a unique study. Researchers in this study asked 1,000 Han Chinese to rate on a 100-point scale 10 different odors based on their intensity and pleasantness. The odors tested include galaxolide, a synthetic musk, and 3M2H, one of about 120 chemicals that contribute to body odor, but it also has a ‘characteristic scent’ of its own.

The study was conducted by Dr. Joel Mainland from the University of Pennsylvania and the Monell Chemical Senses Center, along with several colleagues, including researchers from Unilever. The results were combined with the analysis of the whole genome of each participant. The study’s findings confirmed previous findings that there is an association between scent perception, including intensity, and specific odor receptor genetic variants for three of the four types of scents tested.

Genetic variants linked to galaxolide and 3M2H scent perception are being identified for the first time by scientists, enabling them to be recognized by odor receptors of humans. The findings of the study have been published in the journal Plos Genetics.