Queen Elizabeth celebrates 70th year on the reign

On Sunday, Queen Elizabeth II will celebrate 70 years on the throne, an unparalleled reign that has made her a symbol of stability while the United Kingdom has navigated a period of uncertainty.

The queen has witnessed the end of the British Empire, the rise of multiculturalism, the rise of international terrorism and the challenges posed by Brexit and the COVID-19 pandemic from her early days as a glamorous young royal in glittering tiaras to her more recent incarnation as the nation’s grandmother. She has been a constant in a world of perpetual change, promoting the United Kingdom’s interests overseas, cheering the country’s accomplishments and commiserating with its disappointments, and always being herself.

According to royal historian Hugo Vickers, Elizabeth’s consistency should give her a royal epithet like William the Conqueror, Edward the Confessor, and Alfred the Great.