‘Spirits on camera’: Claim of capturing a legendary ghost!

Ghost hunters have claimed to have captured a known ghost on camera at Lincolnshire’s RAF base for the first time ever. The Retford Ghost Hunters mention that they witnessed an eerie presence who was holding a cigarette at the former RAF Metheringham base, which is rumored to be where Catherine Bostock lived.

This ghost named Catherine is known as the Metheringham Lass. The woman usually appears on the side of the road waving motorists down to help her boyfriend who crashed his motorcycle. According to the group of ghost hunters, the 19-year-old ghost even appeared in front of their car while they were live streaming.

According to Lincolnshire Live, Catherine has haunted the road since she and her boyfriend tragically died in an accident in 1945. Apparently, if you stop to offer her assistance, she slowly approaches the car before vanishing, leaving only a scent of lavender behind. Rachel Parsons, managing director of the ghost hunters says the team travels everywhere, but this sighting was something special. She said: ‘We get pictures of ghosts a lot and they’re great, but this is just ‘wow’. It was right in front of the car’.

The team knew about the airfield, so they decided to go check it out for themselves. After pulling up in their car late at night, the two people placed some motion-sensitive lights around that would detect movement. After driving around in their car late at night, they placed motion-sensitive lights around the area so they could detect movement. There was a loud thump in the car and the lights went out when they asked Catherine to show up.