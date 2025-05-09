Know how sexual boredom can cause a rift in relationships

A relationship’s satisfaction is often measured by desire, if one is still attracted to the other. But, sexual boredom is a big red flag that might lead to low relationship satisfaction.

If a woman is faking it or generally feels bored and does not gain any excitement for sexual activities, their overall relationship satisfaction dips. This finding is revealed by the study published in the Journal of Sex & Marital Therapy. The researchers aimed to find a correlation between women’s contentment in their relationships with sexual boredom.

The study assessed the impact of sexual boredom on 1,155 women in long-term relationships, from the age group of 18 to 66 years old. The experiments involved answering questions on various factors, including sexual boredom, sexual desire, and satisfaction levels.

The results showed that sexual boredom was a stronger predictor of both sexual and relationship satisfaction. As per the findings, women who reported less sexual boredom were more likely to feel satisfied with both their sex life and their relationship. When they are satisfied, they are overall happy with their relationship.

When women had higher sexual desire for their partner, they felt less bored, which made them more satisfied with both their sex life and relationships. This means that if sexual boredom is reduced, desire for a partner can grow, leading to more happiness in the relationship.

The study found that feeling attracted to others doesn’t automatically harm relationship satisfaction unless there is sexual boredom. When women feel little to no boredom in their sex lives, their partners can feel confident and assured even if women find someone else attractive. This indicates that occasional attraction to others is normal and not necessarily a problem, as long as sexual boredom isn’t involved.