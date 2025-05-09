Know all about ‘Anti-Tank Guided Missiles’ that India used against Pakistan

New Delhi: The Indian Army has used Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs) to destroy several Pakistani military posts across the Line of Control (LoC). An Anti-Tank Guided Missile (ATGM) is a weapon system designed to destroy heavily armoured vehicles, especially tanks. These missiles are “guided,” meaning they can be steered or locked onto a target. This makes them accurate compared to older anti-tank weapons.

They can be fired from the shoulder, from tripods, or from vehicles and aircraft. Most ATGMs use something called a shaped charge. This is a special type of explosive that focuses all its power in one direction, strong enough to punch through thick tank armour.

Also Read: Bajaj launches 2025 Platina NXT 110 in India: Details

Some modern ATGMs use tandem warheads. This means they have two explosions. The first blast hits and activates the tank’s outer protection, called explosive reactive armour (ERA). ERA is designed to stop missiles by exploding outward. The second blast follows right after and breaks through the tank’s main armour underneath.

ATGMs are built to work both during the day and at night. Some of them also have a ‘top-attack’ mode, which means they can hit the tank from above where they are most vulnerable.

Many modern ATGMs have something called a dual-mode seeker, which helps them find and follow their target more accurately.