Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty open lower

Mumbai: Indian equity markets opened lower on Friday after border tensions between India and Pakistan rattled investor sentiment. The BSE Sensex opened 1,366 points lower, was trading around 780 points down at 79,500 level. The NSE Nifty50 opened 200 points lower at 23,935.

In the broader markets, the Nifty MidCap index and the Nifty SmallCap index declined 1.6 per cent and 2.4 per cent, respectively. All the sectoral indices, including the Nifty Bank, Nifty FMCG, Nifty Metal, and Nifty IT, were trading lower led by the Nifty Realty index, which was down 4 per cent.

Meanwhile, inflows into actively managed mutual funds fell marginally by 3.2 per cent in April to 24,269.26 crore.