BCCI suspends IPL indefinitely

Mumbai: The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) has suspended the 18th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL). The decision was announced due to the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan.

‘We have decided to indefinitely suspend the IPL. The players’ safety is our utmost priority. Hence we decided to stop the tournament for now. We’ll decide later if and when the tournament can resume. Right now, national interest is of utmost importance,’ sources in the BCCI told media.

India launched missile attacks on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir a fortnight after the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. On Thursday, a blackout was enforced in several districts including Pathankot, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Hoshiarpur, Mohali in Punjab and Union Territory Chandigarh amid air raid alarms and reports of explosion-like sounds in Jammu.

Earlier in the day, the Pakistan Super League was moved to the UAE.