Easy meditation techniques to calm your mind and body

Meditation is the art of making the mind silent. Meditation is not about sitting cross-legged on a special ‘meditation’ mat, with a straight spine.

5 best meditation techniques to calm your mind

Mindfulness Meditation: Actually, mindfulness is like a therapy, through which we can calm our mind and brain. In this, concentration is done on the events or situations happening around us. This is a kind of meditation. Instead of trying to meditate separately at one time, we have to concentrate completely on the present, thoughts, and the place where we are and feel and live that moment and work completely.

Spiritual Meditation: This is similar to praying. To meditate on this, you have to make sure that you sit in peace and focus on your breathing. At this time your focus should be on the breath.

Focus Meditation: Focus meditation, also known as focused attention meditation, is a type of mindfulness meditation that can help increase your awareness of present movement. Instead of attempting to clear your mind, this meditation style focuses your attention on an object or your breathing.

Movement Meditation: If you find it difficult to meditate while sitting in one place, then you can adopt movement meditation. For this, you can do any work. You can walk, but in this, you should focus your full attention on that work. By doing this, your mind and heart can get peace and your mood can improve.

Mantra Meditation: Mantra Meditation Mantra meditation is a technique that involves using mantras to help calm and focus the mind.