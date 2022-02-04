Stray hen taken into custody at Pentagon security area

A local animal protection in the Pentagon area reported that a stray chicken was found sneaking around a guarded area at the Pentagon and was taken into custody.

The stray hen was discovered near the US border early on Monday morning. The Animal Welfare League of Arlington, Virginia, which is part of the Department of Defense, posted on social media.

The group wrote, “Apparently, the answer to ‘why did the chicken cross the road’ is to get to the Pentagon.”

One of the league’s employees took the chicken into custody.