Men’s downhill race becomes the centrepiece of Olympics on Friday

The first day of medals at the Beijing Olympics could signal the start of yet another gold rush for Norway.

Aleksander Aamodt Kilde is one of the favourites in the men’s downhill, which is one of the highlights of NBC’s prime-time coverage on Saturday, while teammate Norwegian Therese Johaug appears to be on track to add to her three Olympic medals in cross-country skiing. Norway won 39 medals in Pyeongchang four years ago, including 14 golds, to lead all nations.

Of course, the United States has its share of contenders. Jamie Anderson is attempting to win his third consecutive slopestyle gold, and the final is set for Saturday night. That evening, the team figure skating competition will also resume. After a solid start by Nathan Chen and his teammates, the Americans are in the lead.