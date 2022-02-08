Launching date of Nubia Red Magic 7 Series gaming smartphone announced: Know the specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone manufacturer, Nubia Technology has announced that its new gaming smartphone, Nubia Red Magic 7 will be launched in China on February 17. The ZTE-owned brand had earlier released a teaser of Nubia Red Magic 7 via Weibo posts.

As per reports, the phone is expected to run on Android OS and sport a 6.8-inch full-HD (1,080×2,400 pixels) OLED panel. It is expected to equip Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which could be paired with up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

It will be offered in Black, Blue, Green, and Red colour options and in three RAM and storage options — 8GB + 128GB, 12GB + 256GB, and 16GB + 512GB.The phone is tipped to pack a 64-megapixel primary sensor along with two unidentified sensors. For selfies, the gaming smartphone could get an 8-megapixel camera.

As per a 3C certification listing, Nubia Red Magic 7 may support up to 165W fast charging, and could support Bluetooth v5.2 for connectivity.