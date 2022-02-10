Ashish Mishra gets bail after 4 months ;

In the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, the Allahabad High Court’s Lucknow bench granted bail to BJP leader Ajay Misra Teni’s son Ashish Misra. On October 9, Ashish Misra, the son of Union minister Ajay Misra, was arrested in connection with the violence that erupted in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh, on October 3.

On October 3, violence occurred during a farmers’ protest, killing eight people including farmers and BJP members ahead of Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya’s visit to Lakhimpur. Four people were killed in cars that were part of a BJP convoy that had come to welcome the UP minister. The other four were farmers.

Farmers’ groups claim Ashish Misra was in the car that hit the four farmers, but the Union minister’s son has denied the charges .