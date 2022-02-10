Calcutta HC asks about the need for central forces for civic polls ;

The Calcutta High Court has ordered the State Election Commission to hold a meeting with the state’s chief secretary, home secretary, DGP, and IG within 12 hours to determine whether central forces should be deployed ahead of civic body elections in West Bengal.

The court has also directed the SEC to conduct a ground survey of the situation and the forces required, as well as submit a demand to the Home Ministry for paramilitary forces.

If the state election commissioner feels that central forces are not needed, he will be personally responsible for ensuring that there is no violence during the election. On Wednesday, a division bench led by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava heard all sides’ arguments and reserved judgement in a batch of PILs seeking central forces deployment during the upcoming West Bengal municipal corporation elections.