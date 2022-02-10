College student attacks mentally ill 70-year-old woman in Andhra Pradesh

On February 9, a college student in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district attacked a 70-year-old woman in a shocking incident. Locals fed and cared for the mentally challenged, homeless woman. Locals have demanded action against the culprits following the attack, which was captured on CCTV.

The accused, Parwej, an undergraduate student, is accused of attacking the destitute Siddamma, who used to beg regularly in front of the Shadnagar government hospital.

On Wednesday, February 9, CCTV footage shows the accused youth attacking the beggar and dragging her for a while. According to Shadnagar police inspector Naveen Kumar, the incident would be treated as a suo moto complaint and the case will be investigated.