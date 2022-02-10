Farmer gets Rs 15 lakh in Jan Dhan account; 6 months later, bank cries ‘mistake’

Gyaneshwar Ote, a farmer, was delighted to find that Rs 15 lakh had come out of nowhere into his Jan Dhan bank account in August 2021. He felt PM Modi was following through on his election promises and even wrote him a thank-you letter. Gyaneshwar Ote, a native of Paithan taluka in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad district, used his windfall gain to build a house, withdrawing Rs 9 lakh from his Bank of Baroda account.

Six months later, his dreams came crashing down when his bank informed him that a huge sum had been mistakenly deposited in his account. The bank also asked that he return the entire money. It turns out that the money was allocated for the Pimpalwadi gramme panchayat’s development. The gramme panchayat realized after four months that the money meant for its use had been deposited in the account of Gyaneshwar Ote.

Gyaneshwar Ote, speaking about the development, claimed he spent the money just because he thought PM Modi had sent it to his account. While the remaining Rs. 6 lakh has been repaid to the bank, he has yet to repay the Rs. 9 lakh he spent on the building of his house.