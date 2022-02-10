Missing child named ‘Lockdown’ rescued in Chennai, three men arrested

‘Lockdown,’ a one-and-a-half-year-old child who went missing on Sunday, February 6, was found and rescued by Chennai police on Tuesday, February 8. On Thursday, February 10, three men from Cuddalore were arrested in connection with the case.

The child is the son of an Odisha couple who live in Ambattur. The couple were working in an under-construction building. The child went missing on Sunday. The couple filed a complaint with Ambattur police that their baby named ‘Lockdown’ was missing from the place where they were staying.

After filing the complaint, Chennai police circulated the child’s photo to all of the city’s police stations. On February 8, a bus driver in the Koyambedu bus depot found a baby inside the bus and informed it to the Koyembedu police. Koyembedu police discovered that the baby found on the bus was the missing child, Lockdown. The baby was given to the Odisha couple shortly after that.

Ambattur police tracked down and arrested three people in connection with the missing child’s case on Thursday, February 10. Officials traced the culprits using CCTV footage from the area where the child went missing. The three were arrested in Cuddalore, and further investigation is underway.