AP Chief Minister looking at options for new Districts by Ugadi ; report :

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, stated that new districts should be formed by Ugadi (Andhra Pradesh’s New Year’s Day), which occurs on April 2. He told officials to get ready for district collectors and Superintendents of Police (SP) to start working in the new districts on the same day.

The Chief Minister said the whole mechanism should function more efficiently after the formation of the new districts during a review meeting on the creation of new districts held at the camp office on Thursday.

He added that there should be no confusion after the commencement of work and told officials to ensure hassle-free administration and expedite preparations in this regard. Until new buildings are ready, he said, preparations should begin with employee division, infrastructural facilities, and the identification of buildings required for the functioning of government machinery.