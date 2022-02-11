Speeding car plunges into agriculture well, driver dead

On Thursday, February 10, a man died when his car plunged into an agricultural well in Kurnool, Andhra Pradesh. The car crashing into a roadside farm well near Yemmiganur Zone Red Fort is believed to have been caused by overspeeding, according to police.

The search operation involved police and locals, as well as the rescue team and deep swimmers. The car was recovered after many hours of work. The driver, B Ramanjaneyulu, was, however, discovered dead. Sujatha Reddy of Kodumuru was the owner of the car that went down the well, with the registration number AP 39 L 4059. The car’s driver died of suffocation as well as the high water level of the well. With the help of local swimmers, the policemen were able to get him out of the water.

The car owner was on his way to Yemmiganur to pick up his family. A case has been registered, and the investigation is ongoing.