COVID Booster Loses Potency After 4 Months; Fauci Suggests Fourth Dose

A research that was published on Friday revealed that the new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that the mRNA shot’s protection begins to wane after roughly four months.

Although vaccine effectiveness against COVID-related hospitalizations was 91 percent after the third dosage, it had dropped to 78 percent by the fourth month. Some of the people who have taken all the vaccine doses along with the booster shots may require a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The study, which was done during the pandemic’s Omicron-dominant phase, focused on people who sought medical attention for COVID symptoms. It did not specify whether the third dose was a booster or part of a primary immunisation series, as the CDC recommends for some immunocompromised persons.

“There may be a need for yet another boost — in this case, a fourth-dose boost for an individual receiving the mRNA — that may be depending on age as well as underlying diseases,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country’s top infectious disease specialist, told reporters Tuesday.