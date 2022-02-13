Car hit truck due to dense fog; Two minor among four killed in Phulbani

Four people were killed on the spot, including two children, and five others were critically injured after a car hit a stationary truck at Lahabadi under Phulbani Sadar police limits in Odisha’s Kandhamal district late on Saturday.

According to reports, the tragic incident occurred at 12:30 a.m. when a passenger car carrying eight people collided with a stationary truck after the driver lost control of the vehicle due to dense fog.

The injured people were taken to Berhampur’s MKCG Medical College & Hospital for treatment.