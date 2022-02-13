Devotee dies of suffocation in Banke Bihari Temple

On Saturday, a 65-year-old man died of suffocation at Banke Bihari Mandir in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh. Dr. SK Jain, Chief Medical Superintendent of Vrindavan’s District Hospital, said that Laxman, a resident of Mathura, was brought to the hospital by his relatives on Saturday afternoon in an unconscious state, and the doctors declared him dead.

According to the deceased’s relatives, when they reached at the temple to offer prayers, there was a huge crowd, which caused Lakshman to suffocate. He was taken out of the temple immediately, but fainted while reaching outside the temple. He was taken to the hospital right away, where doctors declared him dead.

However, the temple management said that it has no information about the death of any devotee at the moment.