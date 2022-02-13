Factory blast in Bhavnagar; 9 workers injured

Nine workers were injured in a blast at a factory in Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district, police said on Sunday. According to a police official from the Sihor police station, the incident occurred around Sunday midnight in Arihant Furnace Rolling Mill, which is located near Sihor town in the district, nearly 200 kilometres from the state capital Gandhinagar.

When the blast occurred, the workers were present in the factory. According to the official, nine of them had burn injuries. All of them were rushed to a government hospital in Bhavnagar, according to the officer, who added that investigations into the cause of the blast were ongoing.