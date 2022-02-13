Google Play store, Apple App store removed Free Fire app

Free Fire by Garena has suddenly disappeared from India’s App Store and Play Store. The game’s sudden disappearance from both the iOS and Android platforms has raised some disagreement in the gaming community.

Since February 12, the app has been unavailable for download. Garena has yet to provide a reason for the app’s removal from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

The developers of the immensely popular battle royale game are expected to make an official announcement soon. On the Google Play store, only Free Fire Max is now available for download. While none of the games, including Free Fire and Free Fire Max, are available on the Apple App Store, they are available on Google Play.