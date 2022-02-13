DH Latest NewsDH NEWSKarnatakaLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Hijab row: Section 144 imposed around all high schools in Udupi

Feb 13, 2022, 11:39 am IST

Prohibitory orders under .section 144 imposed on all high schools in Udupi dist. Of Karnataka amid the hijab controversy. Udupi district amid the hijab controversy. The prohibition orders will take effect from 6 am on Monday , Feb 14, and will be in effect until 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 19th.

 

After the Superintendent of Police made a request to Kurma Rao, the Deputy Commissioner in Udupi, Section 144 was imposed. He requested that prohibitory orders be enforced in a 200-meter radius surrounding the high schools in the district.

