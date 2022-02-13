‘Kejriwal has come to loot Punjab’: CM Channi

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of making various false allegations against him. On Saturday, Charanjit Singh Channi got a clean chit from the Ropar administration in the illegal mining case.

‘Arvind Kejriwal is a liar… (He) tried leveling several allegations against me, but none were true… They complained to the Governor (against me), he ordered an inquiry. Truth prevails,’ Punjab CM Charanjit Channi was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

He further said that Arvind Kejriwal, the national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party, and other outsiders have ‘come to loot Punjab.’

‘British had come to loot India, likewise, Kejriwal and his Delhi family such as Raghav Chadha and other outsiders have come to loot Punjab. But Punjab will show them their place, like it did to Mughals, British,’ he stated. The Congress had previously stated that the BJP had instigated the charges of involvement in the illegal mining case against Channi.