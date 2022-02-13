Rahul Bajaj to be cremated in Pune with full state honours.

The last rites of industrialist and Padma Bhushan awardee Rahul Bajaj, who died on Saturday at the age of 83, will be performed at Vaikuntha Crematorium in Pune at 4 p.m. on Sunday with full state honours. People can pay their last homage to Bajaj’s mortal remains at his residential premises (Bajaj Plant) at Akurdi, Pimpri-Chinchwad city, Pune district.

The mortal remains of industrialist Rahul Bajaj were brought to his residence earlier today, and preparations for his funeral rituals are underway. At 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Bajaj died at Ruby Hall Hospital in Pune. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that Rahul Bajaj’s funeral will be held on Sunday with full state honours.