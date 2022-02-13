DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Rahul Bajaj to be cremated in Pune with full state honours.

Feb 13, 2022, 01:03 pm IST

The last rites of industrialist and Padma Bhushan awardee Rahul Bajaj, who died on Saturday at the age of 83, will be performed at Vaikuntha Crematorium in Pune at 4 p.m. on Sunday with full state honours. People can pay their last homage to Bajaj’s mortal remains at his residential premises (Bajaj Plant) at Akurdi, Pimpri-Chinchwad city, Pune district.

 

The mortal remains of industrialist Rahul Bajaj were brought to his residence earlier today, and preparations for his funeral rituals are underway. At 2:30 p.m. on Saturday, Bajaj died at Ruby Hall Hospital in Pune. Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced that Rahul Bajaj’s funeral will be held on Sunday with full state honours.

