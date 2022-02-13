Underground tunnel collapses in Narmada valley; 5 rescued, several feared trapped

On Saturday, an underground tunnel under the Narmada valley project collapsed in Madhya Pradesh’s Katni district. Many workers are feared to be trapped beneath the debris.

Five workers have been rescued and are being treated in a hospital, while four workers have yet to be recused. An underground tunnel was being built from the Narmada River’s Bargi Dam to Bansagar.

The rescue operation is being supervised by the collector and SP. The SDRF Katni and Jabalpur crews have arrived. The building of a ratchet to free the workers trapped under the debris is underway.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the Chief Minister, has taken cognizance of the event in Sleemanabad. He spoke with the Collector of Katni over the phone about the situation and the rescue operation.