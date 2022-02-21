BJP’s Dilip Ghosh attacks Bengal CM over ‘promotion of Urdu’

Dilip Ghosh, a BJP leader posted a cartoon on Twitter on the occasion of International Mother Language Day, to attack West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. A protest against Urdu was staged at a school in North Bengal few years ago, as depicted in the cartoon.

It suggests that the Mamata Banerjee-led state government has forced Urdu language on West Bengal. It further claims that the slogan ‘Joy Bangla,’ which is commonly used in Bangladesh, is now also used in West Bengal.

Mamata Banerjee has been accused of pushing the agenda for the creation of a ‘Greater Bangladesh,’ which would include Bangladesh, Tripura, Assam, and West Bengal.