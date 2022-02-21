CPI-M worker stabbed to death in Kerala’s Kannur

A worker for the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) was stabbed to death early Monday in Thalassery, Kannur, Kerala.

Haridasan, the deceased, was waylaid and attacked by a group of assailants, according to police. The killing was blamed on the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) by CPI-M district secretary MV Jayarajan.

Thalassery, which has witnessed frequent clashes between Left Front parties and saffron outfits, is observing a shutdown for the day. Police have stepped up vigil. An investigation is underway.