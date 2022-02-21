Delhi’s air quality likely to degrade slightly today

Delhi’s air quality was rated “moderate” on Monday morning, even as the mercury was expected to go up to 26 degrees Celsius. At 7 a.m., the hourly Air Quality Index (AQI) was 174, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The average 24-hour AQI for Sunday was 173, putting it in the ‘moderate’ category.

The pollutants PM2.5 and PM10 were the most prominent in Delhi’s air. An AQI of zero to 50 is considered ‘good,’ 51 to one 100 ‘satisfactory,’ 101 to 200 ‘moderate,’ 201 to 300 ‘poor,’301 to 400 ‘very poor,’ and 401 to 500 ‘severe.’

On Sunday, the monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research predicted that the AQI will improve to the lower end of the ‘moderate’ category on Tuesday as relatively high temperature and wind speed will lead to strong ventilation. ‘From 23rd February [Wednesday] onwards, low wind speeds are likely to degrade air quality to poor category.’