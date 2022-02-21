Drunk YSRCP members threaten police man in Vizag: booked

Supporters of the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) in Visakhapatnam created a ruckus at a restaurant on Sunday, February 20. Two men were arrested and taken into custody after threatening and abusing a police officer.

They caused a ruckus at a restaurant, drunk, and allegedly attempted an attack at the owner of the restaurant on Sunday. The video of the whole incident has gone viral, and members of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have demanded that the ruling YSRCP take action.

The restaurant owner called the cops, and even when a cop arrived, he was verbally abused and threatened by the YSRCP leaders. They threatened him while breaking beer bottles in front of the cops.

The group includes Y Nayudu, the husband of a Pakalapadu Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituency (MPTC) member, and Nanaji, the chairman of the education committee. Meanwhile, based on the restaurant’s complaint, police have arrested both of the accused leaders.