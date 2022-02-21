Freedom fighter and social worker Shakuntala Choudhary passes away, PM Modi offers condolences

On Monday, 102-year-old Gandhian social worker and freedom fighter Shakuntala Choudhary passed away. She was known as ‘Shakuntala Baideo’ because she worked for the well-being of people, particularly women and children, in Assam’s Kamrup.

The Indian government honoured her with the Padma Shri award earlier this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences on Twitter. He said Shakuntala Choudhary’s ‘lifelong efforts’ to promote Gandhian values would be remembered. ‘Her noble work at the Sarania Ashram positively impacted many lives. Saddened by her passing away. My thoughts are with her family and countless admirers,’ he added.