In Mumbai’s Juhu area, a fire breaks out at hotel Sea Princess

A level one fire was reported at Hotel Sea Princess in Mumbai’s Juhu area, 10.35 am on Monday.There is no report of any casualities from the blaze.

The fire was extinguished in half an hour, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s disaster management cell (BMC).

According to reports, a fire broke out on the hotel’s first floor, prompting firefighting personnel to rush to the spot.

Videos available on social media showed plumes of black smoke coming out of the hotel.

Further details awaited.