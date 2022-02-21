India reports 16,051 new Covid cases and 206 deaths

India reports 16,051 new cases in the last 24 hours, India’s daily tally of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has dropped significantly. According to the Union health ministry’s most recent bulletin, the country’s active caseload was 2,02,131, down 22,056 cases in the last 24 hours. The active count now accounts for 0.47 percent of India’s total Covid-19 infections of 42,838,524 infections.

During the day, the daily death toll dropped to 206, bringing the total death toll to 5,12,109. A day ago, 673 people died as a result of the disease.

The Covid-19 recovery rate further improved to 98.33 per cent, the ministry data showed. A total of 37,901 recoveries in the span of a day taking the total number of cured and discharged patients to over 42 million.

The daily positivity rate was 1.93 percent today, while the weekly positivity rate was 2.12 percent.