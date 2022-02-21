Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist’s murder; Eshwarappa blames DK Shivakumar

Karnataka minister Eshwarappa has sparked yet another controversy by alleging that Muslim goons were involved in the murder of a 23-year-old man in Shivamogga district on Sunday night. He accused DK Shivakumar of the Congress of ‘provocating the Muslim goons.’

The situation in Karnataka is already volatile with protests over the state’s hijab dispute and the ongoing HC hearing.

‘Muslim goons have killed him. It happened because of DK Shivakumar’s recent statement that the national flag was removed and a saffron flag was hoisted. DK’s provocation encouraged Muslim goons. This goondagiri won’t be tolerated.’ Eshwarappa said