Karnataka: Security tightened in Shivamogga after ‘murder’ of Bajrang Dal worker

Harsha, a 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist, was allegedly slain late Sunday in Shivamogga, forcing the city’s security to be tightened.

Prohibitory orders were reportedly issued in Shivamogga, Karnataka, on Monday following the killing of a Bajrang Dal worker.

Shivamogga deputy commissioner Selvamani R said Section 144 of the CRPC has been imposed in the are. ‘The overall situation is peaceful. Local police and RAF ha deployed to maintain law and order,’ he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

As a precaution, Araga Jnanendra, the city’s home minister, announced that schools and colleges within the city borders will be closed for two days. The minister visited with the victim’s family and promised fast action in the case.