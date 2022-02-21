Party worker’s murder; CPIM leader Balakrishnan says RSS workers planning this all over Kerala

The RSS and the BJP are behind the murder of Thalaserry’s CPIM member Haridas, alleged CPIM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan. ‘RSS workers are planning such things all over the state.’ Balakrishnan said. Haridas, a fisherman and CPIM worker, was hacked to death at 1 a.m. on Monday, February 21. He was driving home from work when he was attacked by a gang on two bikes.

CPIM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan claimed ‘Haridas was hacked to death by the RSS -BJP duo. Haridas’s leg was found detached from his body. There were grievous injuries all over his body. It seemed like he was hacked by trained people.’

‘ The BJP leadership planned this murder. A BJP leader there had declared the day before that they would kill two people in the vicinity. This happened as part of the same thing. RSS workers are planning such things all over the state.’ He added.

Balakrishnan claimed that the RSS held a one-week training camp for such acts two months ago, which was attended by 3000 people from across the state.