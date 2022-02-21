Smuggled red sanders worth 2.4 crore seized in Bengaluru

Customs sleuths in Bengaluru recently seized 4.8 tonnes of red sander logs worth Rs 2.4 crore that were being smuggled to Taiwan in one of the greatest red sander seizures in recent times. Officials intercepted the logs at Whitefield’s Inland Cargo Depot (ICD).

According to the Times of India, the bust happened on Saturday. The logs were found by ICD sleuths inside a container that had been falsely declared as furniture for export. To mislead officials, the smugglers had placed a few pieces on top.

ICD officials were examining a container from Tamil Nadu when they found furniture items such as sofa sets and dining tables sealed inside plywood boxes on the top. The officials remained suspicious and climbed into one of the boxes. Three large red sander logs were discovered.

When officials discovered this, they opened all 70 plywood boxes and found 195 red sander logs inside 65 of them. The person who booked the containers is being investigated by customs officers. The forest department was also alerted of the seizure by the ICD team, and they are expected to investigate further.