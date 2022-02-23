Vellore civic poll; Trans women R Ganga wins by 15 votes, representing DMK

Tamil Nadu urban local body elections, transgender candidate R Ganga of the DMK won by a margin of 15 votes from the Vellore City Municipal Corporation (VMC).

In the VMC’s ward 37, R Ganga has become successful. In the elections, she received 2,131 votes. She has been a member of the Party for the past 20 years.

On Saturday, Tamil Nadu voters chose 12,607 seats in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, and 490 town panchayats.

The elections for urban local bodies were held in a single period.

Elections were scheduled for October 2016, but were postponed due to a decision from the Madras High Court. Following that, a slew of political and administrative events added to the delay.

There are 57,778 people contesting for 12,607 seats.