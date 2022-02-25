Forex market: Indian rupee recovers against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee edged higher against the US dollar in the forex market. The positive opening of the Indian share market and stronger trend in the Asian market supported the local currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened at 75.31 against the US dollar. During trading, it inched higher to 75.28, higher by 32 paise against the US currency. On Thursday, the rupee shed 99 paise to close at 75.60 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.36% lower at 96.78. Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the Indian share market , as they offloaded shares worth Rs 6,448.24 crore.