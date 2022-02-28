Delhi: IMD Predicts cloudy conditions today, mercury will dip to 11 degrees Celsius

India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi will see a partly clouded sky on Monday.

On Monday, the minimum temperature is expected to be 11 degrees Celsius, with the maximum temperature expected to be 24 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the low temperature was 12.1 degrees Celsius, which is typical for this time of year, and the high temperature was 25.2 degrees Celsius, which is also typical.

On Monday morning, Delhi’s air quality was rated ‘satisfactory.’ According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 a.m. was 93. The average 24-hour AQI was 92 on Sunday.

An AQI of zero to 50 is considered ‘good,’ 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory,’ 101 to 200 ‘moderate,’ 201 to 300 is considered ‘poor,’ 301 to 400 is ‘very poor,’ and 401 to 500 is ‘severe.’