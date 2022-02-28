Land grabbing ; Chennai Police files case against jailed ex-AIADMK minister Jayakumar

On Friday, February 25, Chennai police filed a land grab complaint against former AIADMK minister Jayakumar. Since his arrest on February 21, the former minister has been charged three times. He was arrested after allegedly attacking a DMK official.

Jayakumar allegedly threatened a landowner and then bought a property worth Rs 5 crore at a cheaper price, according to the complaint. Jayakumar, his daughter, and his son-in-law were all charged as a result of this.

Jayakumar’s sentence has been extended till March 11 due to the new case.

This is Jayakumar’s third criminal case. On February 21, he was arrested for attacking Naresh, a DMK cadre, and forced him to disrobe and parade him on the road. The entire incident was captured on video and went viral on the internet.