Russian State-Owned Broadcaster is blocked by Major Canadian Cable Operators

Two Canadian cable operators said on Sunday that they will remove Russian state-owned broadcaster RT from their channel lineup in the response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Rogers Communications and BCE Inc’s Bell said RT will no longer be available on their networks in separate comments published as Canada joined other countries in strengthening sanctions against Moscow, including closing its airspace to Russian planes.

Bell was praised by Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez for limiting RT, claiming that Russia has been conducting information warfare around the world. Rogers has announced that he will replace RT with a broadcast of the Ukrainian flag.