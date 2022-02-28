Ukraine conflict: Indian ministers to leave for Ukraine’s border countries tonight

Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally contacted Union Ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju, and Gen V. K. Singh on Sunday evening to seek on-the-ground assistance to speed up the evacuation mission for Indians trapped in war-torn Ukraine.

Petroleum Minister and former diplomat Hardeep Singh Puri will coordinate evacuation efforts from Hungary, Civil Aviation Minister Scindia will expedite Indian evacuation from Romania and Moldova, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju will speed up trans-border movement from Slovenia, and Roads and Transport Minister and former Indian Army chief Gen V K Singh will push Operation Ganga from the Poland border, according to reports.

Prime Minister Modi and External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met with all concerned ministries this morning and were given orders to travel the specified nations as soon as possible.