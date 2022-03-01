‘Russia’s 64-km-long military convoy heads to Ukraine’: Satellite images

Ukraine’s capital is under attack by Russian forces. With the goal of making a decisive assault, Russia is sending a lot of troops. Satellite images taken by a US private company on Monday reveal a convoy of Russian military vehicles heading towards Kyiv. The convoy stretches for approximately 40 miles (64 km). It is much larger than the 17 miles (27 km) reported earlier in the day. It includes hundreds of tanks and other vehicles.

In southern Belarus, less than 20 miles (32 km) north of the Ukrainian border, ground forces and ground attack helicopters were also deployed, Maxar Technologies said. As of Monday, the second-largest city in Ukraine, Kharkiv, was also shelled by Russian forces. Several houses in Kharkiv were damaged.

Authorities in Kharkiv reported that at least seven people were killed and dozens were injured. In a video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said late on Monday, ‘I believe Russia is trying to put pressure (on Ukraine) with this simple method’. According to Zelenskyy, Kyiv will not make any concessions ‘when one side is firing rocket artillery at the other. They want to break our nationhood, which is why the capital is constantly under threat,’ he said.